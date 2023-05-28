During the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a boycott call from the Opposition parties. In response, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Prime Minister, stating that the PM viewed the event as a coronation ceremony. As many as 20 opposition parties skipped the inauguration ceremony, which insisted President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours. Democracy Is Our 'Sanskaar', Idea and Tradition, Says PM Narendra Modi in New Parliament (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi

संसद लोगों की आवाज़ है! प्रधानमंत्री संसद भवन के उद्घाटन को राज्याभिषेक समझ रहे हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 28, 2023

