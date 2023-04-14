Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to be vacating his Delhi residence after he was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP. A video of trucks moving out the stuff of Rahul Gandhi from his Delhi residence has gone viral on social media. On March 28, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi by April 22. The Lok Sabha Housing Committee has issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government-allotted bungalow. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Congress Leader Given Notice to Vacate Government Bungalow.

Congress Leader Vacates Government Bungalow

#WATCH | Trucks at the premises of Delhi residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He is vacating his residence after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP. pic.twitter.com/BZBpesy339 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)