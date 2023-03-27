Days after disqualification as an MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi by April 22. The Lok Sabha Housing Committee on Monday issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government-allotted bungalow. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: High Chance That Left Will Support Congress If Bypoll Declared in Wayanad, Says BJP.

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified:

Lok Sabha Secretariat gives notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate government bungalow. The allotment of the govt bungalow will be cancelled with effect from 23.04.2023. pic.twitter.com/eymsQlPC0n — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

