In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, a car allegedly met with an accident in Ajmer. As per the news agency PTI, three people were reportedly killed after a car allegedly hit a divider and caught fire in Rajasthan's Ajmer. A video of the car being engulfed in flames has also gone viral on social media. Rajasthan Road Accident: Four Killed, One Injured in Collision Between Truck, Jeep in Bikaner.

Car Catches Fire After Accident in Rajasthan

VIDEO | Three people died after a car hit a divider and caught fire in Rajasthan's Ajmer. pic.twitter.com/yckFIC5IiR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 17, 2023

