Jaipur, December 11: Four people died and another person was injured in a collision between a truck and a loading jeep in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Monday. SHO Ashok Bishnoi said in the head-on collision between the two vehicles on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway on Sunday night, the passengers in the loading jeep Ramchanra (40), Bhanwar Purohit (60), Ramesh Mali (35), and Hariram (32) died while another person was injured.

He said that three people travelling in the pickup died on the spot, while the other person succumbed while being taken to the hospital. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem on Monday, the SHO said.

He said that all the people travelling in the jeep worked as confectioners. A case has been registered against the truck driver and an investigation is being done.

