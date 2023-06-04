A school principal from Rajasthan's Dungarpur was arrested for molesting and raping girl students on the premises of an educational institute on Sunday. The accused was to be produced in POCSO court but was produced in front of a judicial magistrate and was sent to one-day police remand, reported ANI. DSP Rakesh Sharma said, "A headmaster at a school in Dungarpur, Ramesh Chandra Katara, accepted that he molested & raped girl-students in the school premises. Along with that, he also used to call them to his residence."

Principal Held For Raping Students:

Rajasthan | A headmaster at a school in Dungarpur, Ramesh Chandra Katara, accepted that he molested & raped girl-students in the school premises. Along with that, he also used to call them to his residence. Accused was to be produced in POCSO court but was produced in front of a… pic.twitter.com/D5Nc0v2rP3 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)