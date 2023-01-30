Politics in Uttar Pradesh has heated up after the remark of Swami Prasad Maurya on Ramcharitmanas. The aftermath of the controversial statement saw widespread outrage and protests. Now, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has jumped into the drama. Yadav on Monday took a dig at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Yogi Adityanath. "I will ask the Chief Minister in the state assembly whether I am a Shudra or not," said the SP president. Ramcharitmanas Row: Ayodhya Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Announces Rs 500 to Anyone Who Brings Swami Prasad Maurya's Head.

