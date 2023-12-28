According to Ranchi Police, four people lost their lives in a road accident that occurred in the Sadar Police Station area of Ranchi last night. The car went uncontrolled, hit an electric pole, and then overturned. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and an investigation is underway. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 12 Killed, 14 Others Sustain Severe Burn Injuries as Bus Catches Fire After Collision with Dumper in Guna (Watch Video).

Ranchi Road Accident

Four people died in a road accident in the Sadar Police Station area of Ranchi last night. The car went uncontrolled, hit an electric pole and then overturned. Bodies have been sent for postmortem. An investigation is underway: Ranchi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)