A group of four young individuals, two guys and two girls, were fined Rs 24,500 after a video of them engaging in an obscene act on a two-wheeler went viral. The incident allegedly occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida after the group had been celebrating Holi. The video, which has caused quite a stir online, shows the youngsters behaving inappropriately and making out while riding on the bike. Noida Traffic police took action after the video went viral, issuing a hefty fine to the individuals involved. Delhi Shocker: Unidentified Person Allegedly Performs Obscene Act in Front of Woman Student at Jawaharlal Nehru University; Case Registered.

Noida Viral Video

लड़की को बाइक पर बीच में बैठाकर ऑन रोड अश्लील हरकतें कर रहे इन लफंगों का नोएडा पुलिस ने 24500 रुपए का चालान काटा है। पर, सिर्फ चालान इसका हल नहीं है। इन पर लट्ठ बजने चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/QH4dj1XoGn — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 27, 2024

Police Take Action on Viral Clip

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 24500/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है। यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/vku86kOAlG — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)