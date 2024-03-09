Delhi Shocker: Unidentified Person Allegedly Performs Obscene Act in Front of Woman Student at Jawaharlal Nehru University; Case Registered

The Delhi Police, on Saturday, March 9, said that it lodged an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly performing an obscene act in front of a woman student at Jawaharlal Nehru University. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, March 7. The case was registered after a complaint was filed by the JNU administration. "Search for the accused is underway," officials of Delhi Police said. Delhi Shocker: Gym Trainer Stabbed Multiple Times Day Before Wedding in Raju Park Area, Father ‘Missing’.

FIR Registered

