Delhi Shocker: Unidentified Person Allegedly Performs Obscene Act in Front of Woman Student at Jawaharlal Nehru University; Case Registered

The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, March 7. The case was registered after a complaint was filed by the JNU administration. "Search for the accused is underway," officials of Delhi Police said.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 09, 2024 09:36 AM IST

The Delhi Police, on Saturday, March 9, said that it lodged an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly performing an obscene act in front of a woman student at Jawaharlal Nehru University. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, March 7. The case was registered after a complaint was filed by the JNU administration. "Search for the accused is underway," officials of Delhi Police said. Delhi Shocker: Gym Trainer Stabbed Multiple Times Day Before Wedding in Raju Park Area, Father ‘Missing’.

FIR Registered

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Delhi Delhi Police Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU JNU administration obscene act
