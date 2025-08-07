In a heart-wrenching incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a car driven by a teenage boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam. The incident occurred on Monday morning, August 4, in the Alkapuri area and came to light after CCTV video went viral on Wednesday, August 6. The victim, Rishik Tiwari, had been playing outside his home moments after his grandmother briefly set him down while holding a puja thali. As the toddler ran onto the road, a car approaching from the nearby Shani temple hit him. CCTV video shows the vehicle pausing momentarily with the child trapped under the left front wheel. Despite the grandmother’s desperate attempts to stop the driver, the car accelerated instead of reversing, fatally running over the child. The toddler suffered critical head injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital before being referred to Ratlam Medical College, where he was declared dead. Police said the vehicle was being driven by a Class 12 student who resides in the same locality. The teen had taken the car out after his father, who had arrived earlier from their village, handed over the keys. A probe has been launched. Hit-and-Run Caught on Camera in Indore: Class 8 Boy Sent Flying in Air After Speeding Car Hits Scooter on Annapurna Road, Dies; Father and Sister Sustain Injuries (Watch Video).

Toddler Playing Outside House Killed After Being Run Over by Teen Driver in Ratlam

