The registration for the first batch of Indian Air Force (IAF) Agniveer Vayu will start on June 24 June. The last date of the IAF Agniveer Application is July 5, said IAF. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of IAF at careerindianairforce.cdac.in for more details.

Check Tweet:

Registration for #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme starts from 24th June 2022 and ends on 5th July 2022. Online examination starts from 24th July 2022. For details, visit https://t.co/m1PWhr2qbR: Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/xAfY0V3Cnw — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

