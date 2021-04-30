New Delhi, April 30: Senior news anchor Rohit Sardana died on Friday due to heart attack after testing positive for COVID-19. Politicians and journalists expressed condolences over the demise of senior news anchor:

Here Are Condolence Messages:

हिंदी मीडिया जगत में बहुत कम समय में अपनी बड़ी पहचान स्थापित करने वाले पत्रकार, रोहित सरदाना के निधन के समाचार से मैं स्तब्ध हूँ। वे बेहद प्रतिभाशाली और प्रभावी पत्रकार थे। उनके निधन से मीडिया जगत को बहुत बड़ी क्षति पहुँची है।उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2021

Deeply pained! Just can’t believe that Rohit Sardana is no more Indian TV Journalism has lost a wise face today. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul. We stand with his family in this hour of grief#RohitSardana pic.twitter.com/bndHp4vMrC — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 30, 2021

Shocked and extremely saddened to know about the passing away of senior journalist and my journalism days colleague Rohit Sardana. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/9yUWc9l4qu — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 30, 2021

He was retweeting people’s appeals for help till yesterday & today he is gone. Deeply shocked & saddened to hear about the passing of the young & spirited journalist Sh Rohit Sardana. Condolences to his family & friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/iTWd3FqjYD — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 30, 2021

More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 30, 2021

Senior Journalist & Anchor Rohit Sardana passes away🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 this is cruel — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) April 30, 2021

Rest in peace Rohit. 🙏💐 https://t.co/Imv8aBqD5L — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) April 30, 2021

