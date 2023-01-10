In the nick of time, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and another commuter saved the life of a man who fell on the platform. He was about to fall between the gap between the train and the platform but was saved by the alertness of the RPF jawan. Sharing the video, RPF adviced against getting on or getting off a moving train. Mumbai: RPF Jawans Save Lives of Woman, Her Child As They Fall From Moving Train Due to Jostling of Passengers at Mankhurd Railway Station (Watch Video).

RPF Jawan, Onlooker Saves Man From Falling Under Train:

