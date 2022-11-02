Two jawans of the Crime Wing of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a woman passenger and her child at Mankhurd railway station. The incident took place when the woman and her child fell off the train due to the jostling of passengers. The RPF jawans rushed towards them and acted fast to save the woman and her child from getting stuck in the gap between the train and the platform as the train began to pull out of the station. Chilling Video: RPF Jawan Vishal Kumar Runs Along Moving Train, Pulls Out Passenger From Jaws of Death at Nagda Railway Station.

RPF Jawans Save Lives of Woman, Her Child:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Two jawans of the Crime Wing of RPF (Railway Protection Force) saved the lives of a woman and her child who fell off a moving local train due to the jostling of passengers after they boarded it at Mankhurd Railway Station. (Source: RPF) pic.twitter.com/rHKyxhXYXT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)