Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved the life of a passenger who fell while trying to board a moving train at the Thane railway station. The video of the same has been tweeted by the Central Railway (CR). According to the CR, the passenger was trying to board the Ayodhya Express at Platform No. 7 when he fell as he could not get a proper hold of the door and lost balance. Showing presence of mind, RPF staff Sumit Pal and Sagar Rathod quickly pulled the passenger away from the train. RPF Officials Save Passenger Who Slipped While Trying to Board Moving Train at Buxar Railway Station, Video Surfaces.

RPF Jawans Save Life of Passenger

THANE Station PF no.7- A passenger saved by on duty RPF staff Mr. Sumit Pal & Mr. Sagar Rathod, while he slipped during boarding 22183 LTT-Ayodhya exp at Thane. He is given primary treatment in hospital, his condition is fine Passengers are requested not to board running train pic.twitter.com/GEJqp57ZHx — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 22, 2023

