The alertness of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer at Prayagraj Junction in Uttar Pradesh saved a woman's life. The officer acted swiftly to save a woman from being dragged under a moving train after she lost her balance while attempting to alight. The dramatic rescue, captured on a CCTV camera, has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at platform number 1 at the Prayagraj Junction. According to the reports, the woman fell trying to step off a moving train, putting her life in immediate danger. Reacting promptly, an RPF officer stationed nearby sprinted towards her and pushed her inside the train, preventing a potentially fatal accident. UP: RPF Constable Saves Passenger From Falling Under Moving Train at Aligarh Railway Station, Video of Heroic Rescue Goes Viral.

RPF Officers Save Life of Woman at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj Junction

