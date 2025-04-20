A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Hemendra Singh, is being hailed as a hero after saving a passenger from falling off a moving train at Aligarh railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The incident, caught on CCTV, shows the passenger losing balance while trying to get off the train. Acting swiftly, Constable Singh rushed in and pulled the man away just in time, preventing a serious accident. The video of the rescue has gone viral, drawing widespread praise for Singh’s alertness and courage. Railway authorities and social media users have lauded his bravery, calling him a real-life saviour. The passenger escaped unharmed, thanks to Singh’s quick action and presence of mind, which potentially saved a life. Mumbai: Alert RPF Personnel Saves Man's Life Who Fell on Platform While Boarding Train at Andheri Station, Video Surfaces.

RPF Constable Saves Passenger from Falling Under Moving Train in Aligarh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)