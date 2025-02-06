Raipur’s VIP Road witnessed a shocking accident late at night when a speeding car collided with a scooter carrying three youths. The victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. According to reports, the car was allegedly driven by a Russian woman who was sitting on the lap of a young man. Both were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the accident. Following the crash, the woman created a scene at the spot before being taken into custody along with her companion by the Telibandha police. Authorities said the accident occurred around 12:30 AM. The vehicle involved had "Government of India" written on it and was linked to DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) Public Prosecutor Bhavesh Acharya. However, reports suggest that Acharya was inside the car during the incident. While some sources claim the woman is a Russian national, Free Press Journal reports that she is a resident of Tashkent, Uzbekistan. 'Our Relationship Is Perfect': Russian Woman Marries Her Adopted Son at Restaurant, Plans to Move to Moscow With Other Adopted Kids.

‘Russian’ Woman Makes Scene on Road Allegedly After Hitting 3 Men

रायपुर VIP रोड में आधी रात एक तेज़ रफ्तार कार ने एक्टिवा सवार तीन युवकों को टक्कर मार दी, उन्हें गंभीर हालत में भर्ती कराया गया है बताया जा रहा कार रशियन युवती चला रही थी युवक की गोद में बैठकर दोनों नशे में धुत थे, रशियन युवती ने मौके पर जमकर हंगामा किया पुलिस ने दोनों को… pic.twitter.com/tRVNx20ml8 — Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman_sunona) February 6, 2025

