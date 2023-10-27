Tatarstan, October 27: A 53-year-old woman from Russia tied the knot with her adopted son who is 31 years younger than her. This has drawn fire from the horrified child welfare experts in Kazan, Tatarstan, in Russia. Aisylu Chizhevskaya Mingalim and Daniel Chizhevsky (22) married at a restaurant on Friday, October 30. Thrilled with joy, Mingalim told the local media that the romance sparked between them when she took the child in her care. "Our relationship is perfect. We can't live without each other. We are on the same wavelength", Mingalim told the local media while defending their relationship.

Aisylu Chizhevskaya Mingalim met 13-year-old Daniel Chizhevsky at an orphanage where she used to give music lessons, reported Mirror. She had raised Daniel since he was 14 years old. According to reports, Mingalim started adopting other children after encountering orphans while working on a film project for Tatarstan TV station. Dalljiet Kaur Wedding: Shalin Bhanot’s Ex To Marry UK-based Nikhil Patel in March.

After her marriage, child welfare officials seized four girls and one boy from her care. But she opposed the move and said that some children have been placed back into childcare care facilities while others have been returned to their family members. She also plans to get her children back and elope to Moscow with her husband "where they can live freely". Mingalim reportedly has a biological son from her previous marriage, but no further details have been provided. Bizarre! Woman Gets Pregnant by Rag Doll Made by Her Mother? Well, She Claims to Be Expecting a Second ‘Baby’.

Last year, a mum who married her stepson Vladimir 'Vova' Shavyrin welcomed their second child. Marina Balmasheva, a Russian influencer, divorced her first husband, Vladimir's father, Alexey Shavyrin, after 10 long years of marriage. Marina tied the knot with Vladimir, who happened to be the son of her former husband, before welcoming their baby girl into the world. Olga was born in a maternity hospital in Krasnodar. Marina (37) and Vladimir (23) signed a prenuptial agreement to ensure that Marina retains her wealth and assets in the event of a divorce from her current spouse.

