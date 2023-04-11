Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday began his daylong fast at Shaheed Samark in Jaipur. Pilot started his daylong fast demanding action on alleged corruption during the previous BJP government in the state. A video of the Congress leader starting his daylong fast at Shaheed Samark has also gone viral on social media. As per reports, Pilot is demanding action in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP government in the state led by Vasundhara Raje. Sachin Pilot Firm on Holding Fast Against 'Corruption' During Vasundhra Raje's Regime in Rajasthan Today, Congress Says It Would Amount to Anti-Party Activity.

Sachin Pilot Begins His Daylong Fast at Shaheed Samark

#WATCH | Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot at Shaheed Samark in Jaipur begins his daylong fast calling for action on alleged corruption during the previous BJP government in the state pic.twitter.com/PeFLSRbYMq — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)