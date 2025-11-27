A shocking video from Saharanpur’s Kotwali Dehat area has gone viral, capturing a horrifying road-rage assault. The incident occurred on the Nagal–Tapri road, where a group of youths in a car allegedly refused to let a motorcyclist overtake. After the biker reportedly called their car a “tin box,” the enraged youths stopped, dragged him off his motorcycle and beat him on the roadside as bystanders watched silently. When the attackers tried to flee, the victim stood in front of the car to stop them. Instead, the driver accelerated, flinging him onto the bonnet. The car then sped for nearly 500 metres with the man clinging on and shouting for help. The driver later braked suddenly, throwing him onto the road before fleeing. Police have launched an investigation, identified the accused, and are tracing their whereabouts. The victim is injured but survived the assault. Patna Shocker: Cop Hits and Drags Pregnant Woman With Scooter Over Traffic Violation, Video Goes Viral.

Youths Brutally Beat Motorcyclist, Drag Him 500 Metres on Car Bonnet

सहारनपुर के कोतवाली देहात क्षेत्र में स्विफ्ट कार सवार युवकों ने पहले एक बाइक सवार को पीटा और फिर उसे कार की बोनट पर लादकर करीब 500 मीटर तक घसीटा। बहस गाड़ी को रास्ता देने को लेकर हुई थी, और बताया जा रहा है कि बाइक सवार द्वारा कार को “टिन का डिब्बा” कहने पर युवक भड़क गए। अचानक… pic.twitter.com/vVU0EvwAuV — Geeta Patel (@geetappoo) November 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Aaj Tak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

