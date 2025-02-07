The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Wasim Chikna and Sandeep Bishnoi, two individuals arrested in connection with a plot to assassinate actor Salman Khan. The alleged conspiracy, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, aimed to target Khan near his Panvel farmhouse last year. Seven people were arrested in the case. The court ruled that there was no substantial incriminating evidence against the duo, despite their presence in a WhatsApp group where the plan was allegedly discussed. Investigations into the broader conspiracy and other accused remain ongoing. Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Navi Mumbai Police Arrests Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member and Shooter Sukha in Panipat for Plotting To Kill the Bollywood Superstar.

Bombay High Court Grants Bail to 2 Accused in Salman Khan Murder Plot

