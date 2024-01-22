The Supreme Court issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and others on a plea filed against the State’s oral order by which it has allegedly banned live telecast of the "Pran Prathishta" of Lord Ram at Ayodhya in the temples across Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu told the Supreme Court that there are no such restrictions and there is no ban on the live telecast, the performance of poojas, Archana, Annadhanasm, and Bhajans on the occasion of “Pran Prathishta” of Lord Ram at Ayodhya today, on Monday, January 22, and the plea is just politically motivated. Meanwhile, the apex court told the state government that permission can't be rejected on the sole ground that other communities are living in the locality. "This is a homogenous society, do not prevent only on this ground (that there are other communities)", it added. Plea Against Tamil Nadu Govt in SC: BJP Moves Supreme Court Against DMK-Led Govt's 'Order' Prohibiting Live Telecast of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

SC Issues Notice to Tamil Nadu Government

Supreme Court tells the Tamil Nadu government that permission can't be rejected on the sole ground that other communities are living in the locality. This is a homogenous society, do not prevent only on this ground (that there are other communities), says the Supreme Court to… — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

