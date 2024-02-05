Anil Masih, the Presiding Officer of the Chandigarh Mayoral elections, was severely criticised by the Supreme Court on Monday, February 5, stating that it was "obvious that he has defaced the ballot papers". Additionally, the Supreme Court ordered that the inaugural meeting of the Chandigarh civic body, which was set for February 7, be postponed indefinitely. AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar filed a plea challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court judgement that denied them any temporary respite in their motion for new elections to be overseen by a retired judge. The bench, chaired by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, was hearing the case. Presiding Officer Anil Masih was accused by the AAP-Congress alliance of manipulating voting materials to aid the BJP in winning the mayoral elections. During the hearing, the Chief Justice went on to say that this "murder of democracy can't be allowed" and that maintaining the integrity of the electoral process is crucial. Chandigarh Mayoral Election 2024 Results: Ruckus Breaks Out After BJP's Manoj Sonkar Win Polls; AAP Alleges Foul Play (Watch Videos).

SC on Chandigarh Mayor Polls

[BREAKING] Murder of democracy in Chandigarh Mayor polls; Returning Officer should be prosecuted: Supreme Court Read full story: https://t.co/ow6BprWI3G pic.twitter.com/xDaAINg3Wp — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 5, 2024

