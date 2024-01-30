High drama unfolded on Tuesday at the Assembly Hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) after the presiding officer declared eight votes of Congress and AAP councillors invalid, resulting in the BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar's victory in the mayoral elections. "This is robbery. In Chandigarh, there are 36 Councillor seats, out of which 14 seats are BJPs & 13 seats are AAPs and seven seats of Congress. Total AAP (13 + 7) has 20 seats...BJP has been exposed again," AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said. Arvind Kejriwal also took to X to raise his voice against alleged foul play in the Chandigarh Mayor elections 2024. "The manner in which dishonesty has been done in broad daylight in the Chandigarh Mayor elections is extremely worrying. If these people can stoop so low in a mayor's election, then they can go to any extent in the country's elections. This is very worrying," Kejriwal wrote in Hindi. Chandigarh Mayoral Election 2024 Results: In First Direct Contest With INDIA Bloc, BJP’s Manoj Sonkar Prevails Over AAP-Congress Rival.

Ruckus Breaks Out After BJP's Manoj Sonkar Win Polls

#WATCH | After BJP's Manoj Sonkar won the Chandigarh mayor election, ruckus broke out in the House. Congress and AAP councillors accused the BJP of cheating and not following the due electoral process pic.twitter.com/6JK2iF2tiX — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

AAP Alleges Foul Play

#WATCH | On Chandigarh mayor election, Delhi minister & AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj says, "This is robbery. In Chandigarh, there are 36 Councillor seats out of which 14 seats are BJPs & 13 seats are AAPs and 7 seats of Congress. Total AAP (13 + 7) has 20 seats...BJP has been… pic.twitter.com/mrdpN7v3jk — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal Takes to X

चंडीगढ़ मेयर चुनाव में दिन दहाड़े जिस तरह से बेईमानी की गई है, वो बेहद चिंताजनक है। यदि एक मेयर चुनाव में ये लोग इतना गिर सकते हैं तो देश के चुनाव में तो ये किसी भी हद तक जा सकते हैं। ये बेहद चिंताजनक है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)