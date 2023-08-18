The Supreme Court recently said that maternity benefits have to be granted even if the period of benefit overshoots the term of contractual employment. The court made the observation on Thursday, August 17, while hearing an appeal against a Delhi High Court ruling. In its order, the Delhi High Court had restricted maternity benefits to a mere 11-day period. The Delhi High Court had cited a contractual agreement's expiration while passing the order. The Supreme Court also stated that maternity benefits can travel beyond the term of contractual employment. Hence, the apex court directed the employer to pay maternity benefits as would have been available in terms of Sections 5 and 8 of the Maternity Benefits Act, 1961. HC on Rape Charge After Consensual Sex: Fading Away of Intimacy After Six Years of Sexual Intercourse With Mutual Consent Cannot Be Termed Rape, Says Karnataka High Court.

Supreme Court on Maternity Benefits

Maternity Benefits Must Be Granted Even If Period Of Benefit Overshoots Term Of Contractual Employment: Supreme Court | @SurajKu48922589 https://t.co/RgKlyqmsMU — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)