A disturbing case has emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, where retired DSP Pratipal Singh Yadav was brutally assaulted by his own family over retirement funds. In a shocking video, one son can be seen sitting on his chest while the other tied his hands and legs, as his wife allegedly looted his ATM card and mobile phone. The 62-year-old officer, who retired in March this year after serving in Sheopur’s Women’s Cell, was mercilessly beaten and left semi-naked. The attack reportedly stemmed from a dispute over his EPF settlement of INR 20 lakh. Villagers intervened and rescued him, recording the incident that has since surfaced on social media. Police have registered a case and launched a search for his absconding wife and sons. Morena Shocker: Jilted Lover Runs Over Minor Girl in MP's Kurrauli Village After She Refuses To Meet Him, Victim Dies Shortly After.

Wife, Sons Assault Ex-DSP Over Retirement Funds

मध्यप्रदेश से समाज शर्मसार और रूह कंपा देने वाली घटना , शिवपुरी मे रिटायर्ड DSP प्रतिपाल सिंह यादव पर एक बेटा छाती पर बैठा दूसरे बेटे ने हाथ पैर बांधे और पत्नी एटीएम कार्ड और मोबाइल लेकर भाग गयी , रिटायरमेंट के पैसे के लालच मे बाप को बांधकर बेरहमी से पीट कर सब कुछ लूट लिया , pic.twitter.com/NpDqXCpl7S — Nargis Bano (@Nargis_Bano78) August 25, 2025

Ex-DSP Assaulted by Wife, Sons in Shivpuri

रिटायरमेंट का पैसा आया...पिता की छाती पर चढ़ गया बेटा मध्यप्रदेश के शिवपुरी में तार-तार हुआ पिता बेटे का रिश्ता, रिटायरमेंट के चंद पैसों के लिए बेटे ने रिश्ते को कलंकित कर दिया और रिटायर्ड डीएसपी पिता की छाती पर एक बेटा चढ़ा तो दूसरे ने पैर बांधे, देखिए ये झकझोंर देने वाला… pic.twitter.com/Gh0BeSX6F5 — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) August 25, 2025

