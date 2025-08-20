Bhopal, August 20: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 15-year-old girl was killed by her lover in Morena. Police officials said that the minor girl died after her lover allegedly ran her over with a Bolero car. It is reported that the accused ran over the victim after she refused to meet him. Cops said that the victim girl had time and again refused to meet the accused; however, on Sunday, August 17, the accused allegedly forced her to come.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the deceased girl was identified as Rashima, the daughter of Chhabiram Jatav. The alleged incident took place in Kurrauli village under the Kailaras police station area near a canal. After her jilted lover ran her over, the victim was rushed to Morena postmortem house, where doctors declared her dead. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Out on Parole Shot Dead Near Gwalior-Shivpuri Border, Police Begin Probe.

After the postmortem, the victim's body was handed over to the deceased's family. The victim's family members claimed that their daughter was being harassed by a young man from the same village for a long time. They also said that the youth even pressured Rashima to meet him; however, she refused. On Tuesday evening, August 19, when the victim avoided the accused, he hit her with his car.

The impact of the collision was such that Rashima was severely injured and died shortly after being run over by her lover. After the incident, locals demanded strict action against the accused. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in connection with the incident. While an investigation is underway, the Additional SP assured that the accused would be arrested soon. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Muslim Gym Trainer of Inappropriate Touch During Exercise, Right-Wing Group Holds Protest in Jabalpur.

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Guwahati girl he met on social media and blackmailing her. The accused was arrested in Madhya Pradesh by the Assam CID. Officials said that the accused met the girl on Instagram in 2021 and became friends. Later, he came to Guwahati in March 2022 to meet the victim, during which he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

