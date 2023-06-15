The Karnataka government has decided to make it compulsory to read the Preamble of the Constitution along with the hymn in schools and colleges to teach Constitutional values to the students. "Karnataka Cabinet has also decided to amend the APMC Act in the state to bring back the old law. The revision of textbooks was also discussed in the Cabinet meeting today," Minister HK Patil said. Free Electricity in Karnataka: Registration for Gruha Jyoti Scheme Under Seva Sindhu Portal Postponed to June 18.

Reading Constitution’s Preamble in Schools, Colleges Compulsory

The State cabinet has decided to make it compulsory to read the Preamble of the Constitution along with the hymn in schools and colleges: Karnataka Minister HK Patil Karnataka Cabinet has also decided to amend the APMC Act in the state to bring back the old law. The revision of… pic.twitter.com/7K1XJXnZL0 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)