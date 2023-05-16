In the latest development regarding the choosing of a new Karnataka Chief Minister, sources close to the Congress party said that no final decision has been taken yet on the CM post in Karnataka. As per sources, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has met all the stakeholders and a final decision will be taken by him in consultation with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The announcement can be delayed until tomorrow and the announcement about the new CM of Karnataka is likely to be made in Bengaluru itself. Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar: Name of New Karnataka Chief Minister Likely To Be Announced in Next 24 Hours, Say Sources.

No Final Decision Yet on Karnataka CM Post

No final decision yet on the CM post in Karnataka. Congress President has met all the stakeholders. Now the final decision will be taken by him in consultation with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The announcement can be delayed until tomorrow and announcement can be made in… — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)