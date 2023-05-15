Congress central observers for Karnataka have submitted their report on the opinion of state MLAs on the CM candidate to party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Reports suggest that Kharge will consult UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi in order to arrive at a final decision. If reports are to be believed, the name of the next Karnataka CM will be announced in the coming 24 hours. New Karnataka CM Selection: Siddaramaiah Reaches Delhi as Party Leadership Mulls Choice.

Name of Next Karnataka CM To Be Announced in Next 24 Hours

Congress central observers for Karnataka have submitted their report on the opinion of MLAs on the CM candidate to party president Mallikarjun Kharge who will consult UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to arrive at a final decision. The name of the next Karnataka CM… — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)