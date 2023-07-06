Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday shared a lunch with Dashmat Rawat who was urinated on by Pravesh Shukla. In a viral video from Sidhi, the accused, Pravesh Shukla, was captured urinating on Rawat. In the lunch meeting, Chouhan engaged in a conversation with Rawat, inquiring about his work and family. Expressing his concern, Chouhan stated, "This incident has deeply saddened me, which is why you are Sudhama for me." BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla Urinated on Tribal Man? Disturbing Video of Drunk Man Urinating on Adivasi Youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi Goes Viral, CM Orders Strict Action Against Accused.

CM Chouhan's Compassionate Gesture

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took lunch with Dashmat Rawat at CM House in Bhopal today. In a viral video from Sidhi, accused Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat. pic.twitter.com/pKiWTRpR6x — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

