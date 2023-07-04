A video of a drunk man allegedly peeing on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh is going viral on social media. The 11-second video clip shows a man who seems to be in a drunken state reportedly peeing on another man sitting on a street in Madhya Pradesh. The incident is said to have taken place in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. As per various news reports, the man in the video who can be seen urinating on another man is allegedly said to be BJP leader Pravesh Shukla. Multiple videos which have gone viral on social media claimed that BJP leader Pravesh Shukla allegedly urinated on the tribal man. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a viral video of Sidhi district has come to his notice. "I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA," Singh said. Madhya Pradesh Policeman Helps Elderly Man, Who Had His Leg Broken, Reach Hospital Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Video.

BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla Urinated on Tribal Man?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Orders Action Against Accused

मेरे संज्ञान में सीधी जिले का एक वायरल वीडियो आया है... मैंने प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई कर एनएसए भी लगाया जाए। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2023

CM Shivraj Takes Big Action on Person Who Urinated on the Youth

FIR Registered in Connection With the Matter

#Update Police have registered an FIR under sections 294, 504 of the IPC and SC/ST Act against one Pravesh Shukla. The National Security Act (NSA) is also being invoked against the alleged accused on the orders of the Madhya Pradesh CM. — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) July 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)