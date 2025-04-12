Recently, the Bombay High Court at Aurangabad upheld the conviction of a man accused of murdering his two minor sons by throwing them into a well following a quarrel with his wife. The division Bench of Justices RG Avachat and Neeraj Dhote dismissed the appeal filed by the accused, Santosh Walunje, against the life sentence awarded to him by the trial court. "Since the children were too small, it is for him to explain what he did with them or when he parted their company. The appellant offered no explanation in that regard. The only conclusion, therefore, that could be drawn is that the appellant and none else dropped his children in the well with an intention to kill them or knowing fully well the consequence thereof would be death of his children. We, therefore, find the trial Court to have rightly convicted the appellant," the high court said. As per the details of the case, the incident occurred on December 28, 2018, after Walunje left home with his two minor children following a domestic altercation. The children's bodies were found floating the next day in a well belonging to a local farmer in Savarkhed village in Nanded. 'Human Teeth Not a Dangerous Weapon Which Would Cause Serious Harm’: Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Woman Accused of Biting Sister-in-Law.

HC Upholds Conviction of Murder Accused

