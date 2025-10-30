The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Maharashtra today, October 30. The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Nashik, Satara and Nanded districts. IMD said that light to moderate spells of rainfall are very likely over the next three hours in the above districts. Weather Forecast Today, October 30: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Several Districts of Maharashtra

Maharashtra Live Weather Forecast and Updates

