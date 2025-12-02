The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, December 2, directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct the counting of votes for the local body polls on December 21, instead of December 3. The HC's order came on a day when polling was underway for elections to 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, days after the SEC rescheduled the elections in some local bodies to December 20. Maharashtra Local Body Elections: SEC to Decide on Maintaining 50% Quota Limit in Local Polls.

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP Mazha), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)