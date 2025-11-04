In a significant development, three men accused of gang-raping a college student and murdering her boyfriend near Coimbatore airport were shot in the leg by Tamil Nadu police while attempting to flee arrest. The encounter took place near Vellakinaru Pattatharasi Amman temple, leaving a head constable injured during the operation. The accused, identified as Guna, Satish alias Karuppasamy, and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran from Sivaganga district, were later taken to Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment. Police said the suspects had assaulted the 19-year-old student and chased away her boyfriend before killing him on November 2. Seven special teams were formed to trace the culprits, leading to their swift arrest. Further investigations into the horrific crime are currently underway. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 20-Year-Old PG Student Raped by 3-Member Gang Behind Coimbatore International Airport, Boyfriend Assaulted.

3 Accused in Coimbatore Rape-Murder Case Injured in Police Firing

Tamil Nadu: Three men accused of gang-raping a college student and killing her boyfriend near Coimbatore airport were shot in the leg by police during an attempted arrest near Vellakinaru Pattatharasi Amman temple. The injured accused, Guna, Satish alias Karuppasamy, and Karthik… pic.twitter.com/MTywo480SD — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2025

