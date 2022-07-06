According to reports, smoke has been detected inside cabin of Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight after it landed on Tuesday, the aviation regulator said. "Every incident that happens, DGCA must look into it. These mishaps should be independently investigated," Sarosh Damania, Aviation Lawyer said. In a tweet, IndiGo said that the cabin crew reported the smoke coming out from its cabin.

Check tweets:

SMOKE INSIDE INDIGO CABIN "Every incident that happens, DGCA must look into it. These mishaps should be independently investigated": Sarosh Damania, Aviation Lawyer to @avniraja #Indigoairlines pic.twitter.com/wxUVKIjs0u — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) July 6, 2022

Check ANI's tweet:

A Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight (A320Neo aircraft) was reported by the cabin crew to have smoke coming out from its cabin during Taxi In after landing, yesterday, July 05: DGCA pic.twitter.com/VAr90xniX5 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

