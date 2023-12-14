Smriti Irani, the minister of women and child development, rejected the proposal of compulsory menstrual leave for women on Wednesday, December 13, saying menstruation is not a handicap. She told the Rajya Sabha that menstruation and its cycle are not a disability but a natural part of women’s life journey in reply to a question by MP Manoj Kumar Jha. She also argued that such a policy could discriminate against women and that menstruation does not warrant paid leave. Smriti Irani Claims Global Hunger Index Is Calculated by Asking People on Phone Call If They Are Hungry, Congress Slams Union Minister (Watch Video).

Smriti Irani on Menstruation

