Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, father of missing Sonam Raghuvanshi, has hung her photo upside down at the entrance of their home in a desperate, superstitious act after consulting an astrologer. Sonam vanished during her honeymoon in Shillong, Meghalaya, while her husband Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead in a gorge. Grieving and shaken, Devi Singh believes his daughter’s unannounced departure on May 21 occurred during an “inauspicious time,” ignoring a pre-decided auspicious date of June 5. According to him, the planetary positions were unfavorable and no muhurat was suitable for a month and a half after their wedding. “She left secretly, without blessings, and now only a miracle can bring her back,” he said, adding he took advice from a priest in Indore. As authorities continue the search for Sonam, her father clings to hope, trying everything—including faith and ritual—to reverse her fate. Indore Couple Disappearance Case: Missing Raja Raghuvanshi Was Killed With Machete in Meghalaya, Police Confirm; Search for Sonam Raghuvanshi Continues.

Sonam’s Father Hangs Her Photo Upside Down, Blames Inauspicious Timing

शिलांग में लापता हुई इंदौर की सोनम रघुवंशी को लेकर उसके पिता देवी सिंह रघुवंशी ने बेटी की सलामती के लिए अब आध्यात्मिक उपायों का सहारा लिया है। देवी सिंह ने घर के बाहर बेटी की उल्टी तस्वीर लटकाई है। उनका कहना है कि ज्योतिषी से सलाह लेकर यह कदम उठाया गया है। उन्हें उम्मीद है कि इस… pic.twitter.com/pBmooqc6gp — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) June 6, 2025

