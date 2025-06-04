Guwahati, June 04: Meghalaya Police have confirmed the brutal murder of 29-year-old Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi, who went missing along with his wife Sonam during their honeymoon. His body was found eight days later in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra. Investigators recovered a freshly purchased dao (a traditional machete), believed to be the murder weapon. District Police Chief Vivek Syiem told Northeast Live, “There is no question about it, it is a case of homicide.”

The couple had checked out of their homestay in Nongriat village on May 23 after visiting the famous living root bridges. Their disappearance was reported the next day when their rented scooter was found abandoned near a roadside café. Raja's identity was confirmed through a tattoo of his name on the body. Recovered evidence—such as a broken mobile phone, smartwatch fragments, a woman's white shirt, and medicine strips—suggests Sonam may have witnessed or been involved in the incident.

Police are investigating robbery as a possible motive, given the absence of Raja's gold jewellery, wallet, and mobile phone. His family has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, citing the lack of CCTV in the remote area.

The recovery was delayed due to torrential rainfall in Sohra, with 500mm recorded in three days. A drone-led operation helped locate the body, while 17 NDRF personnel continue searching for Sonam.

A Special Investigation Team, led by SP Herbert Kharkongor, is probing all angles—including personal vendetta. Post-mortem results will clarify whether Raja was killed before or after being thrown into the gorge.

