A bus carrying students to the IMT Kharkhoda Maruti Plant for an internship collided with a truck near Saidpur Village in Kharkhoda, injuring 25 students. The accident caused panic at the scene as locals rushed to help. Police and emergency teams arrived promptly, providing first aid and transporting the injured to Sonipat Civil Hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

Bus Carrying Students to IMT Kharkhoda Collides with Truck

