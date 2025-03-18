In a shocking case, police have arrested a father and his servant for the murder of a man named Nikku in Chhatehra village. The investigation revealed that the victim’s father, Ranbir, conspired to kill his son by offering money and shelter to his servant, Aman. Authorities stated that Ranbir planned the murder and convinced Aman to carry out the crime. After gathering sufficient evidence, Sonipat police arrested both accused and presented them in court. They have been taken into remand for further interrogation as the investigation continues. Surendra Jawahar Shot Dead in Sonipat: Local BJP Leader Murdered Over Property Dispute in Haryana; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Father Hired Servant to Kill Son, Both Accused Arrested

Sonipat, Haryana: In the murder case of a man named Nikku in Chhatehra village, the police have successfully arrested his father and his servant. The investigation revealed that Nikku's father, Ranbir, lured his servant Aman with cash and shelter to have his son killed. Sonipat… pic.twitter.com/1SHZTYiKIm — IANS (@ians_india) March 18, 2025

