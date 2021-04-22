A day after 1,710 doses of coronavirus vaccine were stolen from the government hospital in Haryana's Jind, the burglars dumped the stolen doses at a roadside tea stall with an apology for the act.

At 12:30 pm, an unidentified man came to a tea stall and gave a bag to an old man. 1,710 stolen doses of Covid vaccines were recovered from the bag. The probe is underway. No arrest has been made yet: Jiytender Khatkar, DSP, Jind#Haryana pic.twitter.com/nsujQhk6kS — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

