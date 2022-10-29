Akbar Ansari (48), a resident of Jharkhand’s Giridih district, who was among 17 people on-board a Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight on May 1 that got caught in a storm during its descent succumbed to spinal injury last month. After nearly five months of treatment at The Mission Hospital in Durgapur, Ansari died of “sepsis in shock” caused by “polytrauma with spinal injury” on September 26, his death certificate said. The passenger was injured after his head hit the aircraft cabin’s ceiling twice, damaging his spinal cord and neck as the aircraft tried to negotiate through a storm. The SpiceJet flight was attempting a landing at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in West Bengal's Durgapur.

Check Tweet:

Big : - Probably the first death of an airline passenger in an accident since Air India Express crash of 2020 - @FlySpiceJet passenger Akbar Ansari, 48, who suffered spinal injury during flight dies after long treatment.@DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI @icao@aviationsafety @FAANews 🛩️ pic.twitter.com/W9HEDuKQ1q — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)