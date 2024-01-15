In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a 15-year-old boy was gored to death by two bulls in Kanpur district. A video of the incident showing the boy being hit by one of the bulls while riding his cycle has gone viral on social media. The video clip shows two bulls engaged in a fight cross the street. The boy totally unaware of the massive angry bulls collides with one of the them and falls on the ground. Uttar Pradesh: Two Bulls Fight in Middle of Market in Muzaffarnagar, Leave People Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Boys Dies After Getting Hit By Bulls:

UP : कानपुर में 2 सांडों की लड़ाई में साइकिल सवार 15 वर्षीय लड़के की जान चली गई। pic.twitter.com/iavbhogCyn — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 15, 2024

