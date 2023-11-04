A video has gone viral on social media showing two bulls and a calf fighting in the middle of a market in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident led to a chaotic situation in the market and the traffic police personnel had to come to rescue the situation. Some people received minor injuries in the incident while a few vehicles were damaged. Uttar Pradesh: Bull Charges At Elderly Man, Tosses Him Up in Air; Video Surfaces.

Bullfight in UP

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)