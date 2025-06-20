In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a man was caught on camera performing a dangerous stunt from a moving Scorpio SUV near the high-security 1090 Chauraha area, close to the Chief Minister’s residence. The video shows the driver opening the door and standing outside the speeding vehicle. The stunt, performed in the sensitive Gautampalli police zone, triggered serious security concerns, especially as the SUV bore a Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) pass. Police launched a swift investigation, tracked down the accused within hours, and arrested him from Khurram Nagar. Authorities are probing how the Assembly pass was issued and have registered a case under relevant legal sections. Kanpur: Viral Video Shows Reckless Motorcycle Stunt with Helmetless Girl, Kanpur Traffic Police Take Action (Watch Video).

Stunt Caught on Camera in Lucknow

थाना गौतमपल्ली द्वारा स्टंट कर रहे युवक को हिरासत पुलिस में लिया गया है ,आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) June 19, 2025

