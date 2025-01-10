A disturbing video showing a young man performing dangerous motorcycle stunts while carrying a helmetless girl on the bike has gone viral on social media. The video, reportedly filmed in the Ganga Barrage area of Kanpur, shows the girl sitting in front of the rider, facing him, as he dangerously rides the motorcycle at high speed. The reckless behaviour displayed in the video is not only a violation of traffic laws but also endangers the lives of both the individuals involved and other road users. The clip caught the attention of concerned netizens, leading to widespread calls for action. The Uttar Pradesh Police and Kanpur Nagar Police took immediate notice of the incident, with the Kanpur Traffic Police also responding to the matter. Kanpur: Man Sets Scooty on Fire After It Fails to Start in Uttar Pradesh, Police Investigate As Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows Reckless Motorcycle Stunt with Helmetless Girl

